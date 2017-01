LAWSON MAN ARRESTED ON LONG LIST OF WARRANTS

AN ELDERLY LAWSON MAN WAS ARRESTED NEW YEARS DAY ON A LENGTHY LIST OF WARRANTS, ALL FOR NOT APPEARING ON VARIOUS OTHER CHARGES.

ACCORDING TO THE HIGHWAY PATROL 73-YEAR-OLD LAWSON RESIDENT GARY D. WEBB WAS ARRESTED SUNDAY EVENING AT 6:30 ON A NUMBER OF WARRANTS FROM VARIOUS COUNTIES IN MISSOURI.

THOSE WARRANTS INCLUDE MISDEMEANOR WARRANTS FROM RAY, CLAY. CLINTON AND COLE COUNTIES FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FRAUD CHARGES IN EACH COUNTY, A DAVIESS COUNTY MISDEMEANOR WARRANT FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR ON TWO FRAUD COUNTS AND DeKALB COUNTY MISDEMEANOR WARRANTS FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR ON A THEFT CHARGE AND ANOTHER FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 10 COUNTS OF PASSING BAD CHECKS,

WEBB WAS BOOKED INTO THE CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO AWAIT BOND.