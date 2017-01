MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL NEW YEARS COUNTING PERIOD NUMBERS DOWN FROM LAST YEAR

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS THAT THERE WERE TWO FATALITIES DURING THE NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY COUNTING PERIOD. THE NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY COUNTING PERIOD LASTED FROM FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30TH AT 6PM TO MONDAY, JANUARY 2ND AT 11:59PM. TROOPERS INVESTIGATED 220 TRAFFIC CRASHES, WHICH INCLUDED 84 INJURIES AND BOTH FATALITIES. THE TROOPERS ALSO MADE 103 ARRESTS FOR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED AND 67 DRUG ARRESTS DURING THE 2017 NEW YEAR COUNTING PERIOD. ALL OF THE NUMBERS WERE DOWN FROM THE 2016 NEW YEAR HOLIDAY COUNTING PERIOD. BOTH OF THE FATALITIES FROM THE 2017 COUNTING PERIOD OCCURRED ON NEW YEAR’S DAY AND NEITHER WERE WEARING THEIR SAFETY BELT AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENTS.