NEW PATROL TROOPERS COMING TO THE LISTENING AREA

ON THE FINAL WORK DAY OF 2016 THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL WELCOMED 39 NEW MEMBERS TO THEIR RANKS WITH GRADUATION OF THE 103rd RECRUIT CLASS FROM THE LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY.

OF THE 39 FRESHLY MINTED TROOPERS, SIX WILL BE PATROLLING THE HIGHWAY’S IN THE LISTENING AREA.

NEW TROOPERS FOR THE AREA ARE-

ROBERT T. CARTER, JR., LEE’S SUMMIT, MO, TROOP H, ANDREW/BUCHANAN COUNTIES

DYLAN W. JEHNZEN, KANSAS CITY, MO, TROOP H, ANDREW/BUCHANAN COUNTIES

NICHOLAS A. REGAN, PLATTE CITY, MO, TROOP H, ATCHISON/HOLT COUNTIES

THOMAS REN HECKER, RAYMORE, MO, TROOP H, NODAWAY/WORTH COUNTIES

TYSON A. HARTSHORN, LATHROP, MO, TROOP A, CLAY COUNTY

DARREN M. BRIDGES, STOCKTON, MO, TROOP A, CLAY COUNTY

THE RECRUITS ACCUMULATED POINTS TOWARD GRADUATION IN THE CATEGORIES OF PHYSICAL FITNESS, FIREARMS, AND ACADEMICS THROUGHOUT THEIR 26 WEEKS AT THE ACADEMY. THE PERSON WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF POINTS IN EACH CATEGORY EARNED THE RESPECTIVE AWARD, TWO OF WHICH WENT TO TROOPERS WHO WILL BE IN OUR AREA.

TROOPER NICHOLAS A. REGAN, WHO WAS ASSIGNED TO TROOP H IN ATCHISON AND HOLT COUNTIES, EARNED THE PHYSICAL FITNESS AWARD. TROOPER TYSON A. HARTSHORN, OF LATHROP AND ASSIGNED TO CLAY COUNTY IN TROOP A, ACCEPTED THE SUPERINTENDENT’S AWARD, WHICH IS PRESENTED TO THE PERSON WITH THE MOST POINTS OVERALL.

TROOPER JUSTIN L. CLEETON EARNED THE FIREARMS AWARD. TROOPER DAVID A. CROWELL EARNED THE ACADEMIC AWARD.

THE 103rd RECRUIT CLASS REPORTED TO THE ACADEMY ON JULY 5, 2016. THE NEW TROOPERS REPORT FOR DUTY IN THEIR ASSIGNED TROOPS ON JANUARY 17, 2017.

LISTED BELOW ARE THE NAMES, HOMETOWNS, AND FIRST ASSIGNMENTS OF MEMBERS OF THE 103RD RECRUIT CLASS:

NAME/HOMETOWN/FIRST ASSIGNMENT

NOLAN A. BAX, LOOSE CREEK, TROOP F, CALLAWAY COUNTY

ERIC L. BENNETT, IRONTON, TROOP E, WAYNE COUNTY

CHANCE D. BERRY, POPLAR BLUFF, MO, TROOP E, BUTLER/ RIPLEY COUNTIES

CHANAN BOATRIGHT, MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO, TROOP G, NORTHERN HOWELL/SHANNON COUNTIES

DARREN M. BRIDGES, STOCKTON, MO, TROOP A, CLAY COUNTY

ROBERT T. CARTER, JR., LEE’S SUMMIT, MO, TROOP H, ANDREW/BUCHANAN COUNTIES

JUSTIN L. CLEETON, MORRISVILLE, MO, TROOP D, JASPER COUNTY

ANTHONY J. COOK, AURORA, MO, TROOP D, JASPER COUNTY

BRIAN N. CRAWFORD, WEST PLAINS, MO, TROOP I, PHELPS/MARIES COUNTIES

DAVID A. CROWELL, BYRNES MILL, MO, TROOP C, JEFFERSON COUNTY

MICHAEL L. CRUTCHER, ST. LOUIS, MO, TROOP C, ST. CHARLES COUNTY

ZACHARIAH C. DUDLEY, ROGERSVILLE, MO, TROOP D, WEBSTER COUNTY

JEFFERY G. DURBIN, PARIS, MO, TROOP C, WARREN COUNTY

BENJAMIN S. GIESLER, ARNOLD, MO, TROOP C, ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY

AARON T. GRAINGER, BENTON, MO, TROOP E, STODDARD COUNTY

NATHAN E. GRIFFIN, POPLAR BLUFF, MO, TROOP E, NEW MADRID/PEMISCOT COUNTIES

TYSON A. HARTSHORN, LATHROP, MO, TROOP A, CLAY COUNTY

THOMAS REN HECKER, RAYMORE, MO, TROOP H, NODAWAY/WORTH COUNTIES

DYLAN W. JEHNZEN, KANSAS CITY, MO, TROOP H, ANDREW/BUCHANAN COUNTIES

CALLIE A. JUDY, COLUMBIA, MO, TROOP C, WARREN COUNTY

JACOB M. LANGLEY, NIXA, MO, TROOP C, FRANKLIN COUNTY

ANDREW WIGHT LAWMAN, COLUMBIA, MO, TROOP F, CALLAWAY COUNTY

MAX R. LAWSON, IBERIA, MO, TROOP F, MILLER COUNTY (MARINE ENFORCEMENT)

AARON A. LINDLEY, SAINT THOMAS, MO, TROOP F, CAMDEN COUNTY (MARINE ENFORCEMENT)

DANIEL C. MAHALIK, CRYSTAL LAKE, IL, TROOP C, WARREN COUNTY

SHANE W. MAHANEY, FORISTELL, MO, TROOP F, CAMDEN COUNTY (MARINE ENFORCEMENT)

COREY D. PARROTT, LINCOLN, MO, TROOP A, JOHNSON COUNTY

GENTRY T. PEMBERTON, CENTRALIA, MO, TROOP F, BOONE COUNTY

NICHOLAS A. REGAN, PLATTE CITY, MO, TROOP H, ATCHISON/HOLT COUNTIES

JASON N. RIGSBY, ROLLA, MO, TROOP I, PHELPS/MARIES COUNTIES

JACOB S. SCHWARTZ, OZARK, MO, TROOP D, TANEY COUNTY

JASON L. SENTMAN, SALEM, MO, TROOP G, TEXAS COUNTY

MARSALIS SHEROD, FLORISSANT, MO, TROOP C, ST. CHARLES COUNTY

MICHAEL T. SORIANO, COLLINSVILLE, IL, TROOP C, FRANKLIN COUNTY

ZAYNE B. TATE, NORWOOD, MO, TROOP G, CARTER/REYNOLDS COUNTIES

CODY D. TUCKER, PIEDMONT, MO, TROOP E, NEW MADRID/PEMISCOT COUNTIES

SADIE D. TURNBULL, COLUMBIA, MO, TROOP F, CAMDEN (MARINE ENFORCEMENT)

JESSE J. WAGNER, ASH GROVE, MO, TROOP F, MORGAN/MONITEAU COUNTIES (MARINE ENFORCEMENT)