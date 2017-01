TRADING POST – TUESDAY JANUARY 3

MODEL 65 MASSEY TRACTOR – 3 POINT HITCH, NEW CLUTCH, NEW BRAKES, NEW REAR TIRES, 4 CYLINDER GAS, $3500

660-953-0958

1997 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE $2300

660-425-2739

REFRIGERATOR, 66.5″ TALL 33.5″ WIDE, BIG FREEZER ON TOP, WATER / ICE IN DOOR

816-344-0507…$200 CAN DELIVER, LESS IF YOU PICK UP…..STEWARTSVILLE

150 LARGE HAY BALES, NET WRAPPED 5×5 FROM LAST YEAR

170 HAY BALES FROM 2016

660-351-0750

LOOKING FOR A FIVE FOOT BRUSH HOG 3 POINT HITCH FOR BEHIND SMALL TRACTOR

660-663-2613

FARM GATES, 4 , 6, 8, 10 , 12, 14 AND 16 FOOT

COUPLE LARGE STOCK TANKS $150 EACH

SMALLER ROUND STOCK TANK FOR GOATS AND SHEEP $35

816-632-3677

LOOKING TO TRADE TIME SHARE RENTAL IN EXCHANGE FOR CORDS OF SPLIT HARDWOOD

816-651-9262..TEXT TOO…INDEPENDENCE AREA