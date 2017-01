TWO ALBANY RESIDENTS INJURED IN EARLY MONDAY MORNING ACCIDENT

TWO ALBANY RESIDENTS WERE INJURED IN AN EARLY MORNING SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN GENTRY COUNTY MONDAY MORNING. THE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS THAT 18 YEAR OLD PAIGE PARKHURST OF ALBANY WAS NORTHBOUND ON RAILROAD STREET IN ALBANY. THE VEHICLE TRAVELED OFF THE WEST SIDE OF THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A UTILITY POLE ON THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION. THE VEHICLE CAME TO A REST FACING NORTH ON ITS WHEELS. PARKHURST AND AN INFANT OCCUPANT IN THE VEHICLE RECEIVED MINOR INJURIES AND WERE TRANSPORTED BY THE GRAND RIVER AMBULANCE TO NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER IN ALBANY. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 1:15AM MONDAY MORNING. THE GENTRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ASSISTED THE HIGHWAY PATROL.