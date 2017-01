1st OF 4 RALLY HOUSE EMPLOYEES CHARGED IN THEFT RING

THE FIRST OF FOUR EMPLOYEES OF THE ST. JOSEPH RALLY HOUSE STORE UNDER INVESTIGAATION FOR A STRING OF STOLEN GOODS IS NOW FACING FORMAL CHARGES.

ST. JOSEPH AUTHROITES SAY 21-YEAR-OLD KARLEIGH ECKHARDT HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH THE CLASS A MISDEMEANOR OF STEALING PROPERTY OR SERVICES OF LESS THAN $500. COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE ECKHARDT STOLE $4,172 FROM THE ST. JOSEPH RALLY HOUSE STORE. THE PROBABLE CAUSE STATEMENT ALLEGES ECKHARDT MADE FRAUDULENT RETURNS BETWEEN MARCH AND JUNE OF 2016 TOTALING $4,172.

CHARGES AGAINST THE THREE OTHER EMPLOYEES ARE CURRENTLY BEING REVIEWED BY THE BUCHANAN COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE.

ECKHARDT WILL APPEAR IN COURT ON JANUARY 23rd TO BE ARRAIGNED.