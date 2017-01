3 WANTED INDIVIDUALS EXTRADITED BACK TO LIVINGSTON COUNTY

THREE INDIVIDUALS WANTED ON LIVINGSTON COUNTY WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXTRADITED BACK TO THE COUNTY IN RECENT DAYS, ACCORDING TO A RELEASE FROM SHERIFF STEVE COX.

THE HEADLINER OF THE GROUP IS 27-YEAR-OLD AIDEN W. VOLKER WHO HAS BEEN ON THE LIVINGSTON COUNTY MOST WANTED LIST SINCE 2008 ON TWO COUNTS OF 2nd DEGREE BURGLARY. WALKER WAS EXTRADITED FROM BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS WHERE HE WAS ARRESTED AS HE RETURNED TO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA.

ALSO EXTRADITED BACK TO LIVINGSTON COUNTY IS 32-YEAR-OLD DERRICK C. RISINGER WHO WAS EXTRADITED FROM WALKER COUNTY, TEXAS ON A WARRANT FOR ALLEGED PROBATION VIOLATION WITH ORIGINAL CONVICTION BEING POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

THE THIRD INDIVIDUAL EXTRADITED BACK TO LIVINGSTON COUNTY IS 36-YEAR-OLD ATHENA ROSE CHANDLER,WHO WAS EXTRADITED FROM LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA ON A WARRANT FOR ALLEGED PROBATION VIOLATION ON ORIGINAL CONVICTION OF STEALING AND MAKING A FALSE DECLARATION.

ACCORDING TO THE RELEASE THE COUNTY WILL BE REIMBURSED BY THE STATE OF MISSOURI FOR EXPENSES INCURRED ON THE OUT-OF-STATE EXTRADITIONS.