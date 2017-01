BETHANY TEEN HURT IN ONE CAR ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON

AN 18 YEAR OLD BETHANY WOMAN SUFFERED MINOR INQUIRES IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON JUST SOUTH OF BETHANY.

THE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENING AT ABOUT 1:44 P.M. ON HIGHWAY 13 JUST A HALF MILE SOUTH OF BETHANY WHEN 18-YEAR-OLD ASHLEY R. LERETTE WAS DRIVING A 2003 FORD TAURUS NORTHBOUND WHEN SHE DRIFTED OFF THE EAST SIDE OF THE ROADWAY AND OVER CORRECTED.

THE CAR CROSSED THE ROAD BEFORE GOING OFF THE WEST SIDE DOWN WHERE IT STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT BEFORE HITTING A TREE.

LERETTE WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT BUT SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN BY PRIVATE VEHICLE TO HARRISON COUNTY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.