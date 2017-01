HAGER PLEADS GUILTY TO MARCH 2016 BANK ROBBERY

THE MAN ACCUSED OF ROBBING MA ST. JOSEPH BANK IN MARCH 2016, TUESDAY ENTERED A GUILTY PLEA TO THE CRIME.

THE U.S. ATTORNEY FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF MISSOURI, TAMMY DICKINSON’S OFFICE TUESDAY ANNOUNCED 49-YEAR-OLD ST. JOSEPH RESIDENT TERRY L. HAGER ENTERED A GUILTY PLEA TO ROBBING THE UMB BANK ON THE NORTH BELT HIGHWAY IN ST. JOSEPH ON MARCH 5, 2016.

HAGER STOLE $13,957 DOLLARS IN THE CRIME AND WAS ARRESTED ONE DAY LATER.

HAGER IS NOW SUBJECT TO UP TO 20 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON WITHOUT PAROLE. A SENTENCING HEARING WILL BE SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE.