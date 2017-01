SERVICES FOR 78-YEAR-OLD LATRICIA A. JENNINGS OF BETHANY WILL BE AT 10:30 A.M. FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, AT ROBERSON FUNERAL HOME, BETHANY. BURIAL WILL FOLLOW IN MIRIAM CEMETERY, BETHANY. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS FROM 6-8 P.M. THURSDAY, AT THE FUNERAL HOME.