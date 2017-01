RESULTS OF DWI SATURATION CONDUCTED IN NODAWAY COUNTY

CAPTAIN JAMES E. McDONALD, COMMANDING OFFICER TROOP H OF THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL BASED IN ST. JOSEPH, HAS ANNOUNCED THE RESULTS OF A DWI (DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED) SATURATION CONDUCTED IN NODAWAY COUNTY.

THE SATURATION WAS HELD IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY FROM 7 P.M. ON DECEMBER 31, 2016, TO 3 A.M. ON JANUARY 1, 2017. DURING THIS ENFORCEMENT OPERATION, SIX OFFICERS PATROLLED NODAWAY COUNTY WITH A GOAL OF DETECTING IMPAIRED DRIVERS AND OTHER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS THAT CONTRIBUTE TO TRAFFIC CRASHES.

AS A RESULT OF THE OPERATION, THERE WERE TWO ARRESTS FOR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, ONE MISDEMEANOR DRUG ARREST, SEVEN TRAFFIC CITATIONS ISSUED, AND 52 WARNINGS WERE ISSUED.