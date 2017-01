RICHMOND WOMAN BUSTED HIT FOR DRUG CHARGES AND WARRANT

A RICHMOND WOMAN WAS ARRESTED TUESDAY MORNING ON DRUG CHARGES AND A WARRANT IN ADDITION TO A PAIR OF MINOR TRAFFIC ISSUES.

TROOP A OF THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THEY ARRESTED 25-YEAR-OLD RICHMOND RESIDENT FRANCES L. HURD AT 9:25 A.M. ON CHARGES OF FELONY POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE EXCEPT 35 GRAMS OR LESS OF MARIJUANA, DELIVERY OR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AT A COUNTY JAIL AND A FELONY JACKSON COUNTY WARRANT IN ADDITION TO THE MINOR TRAFFIC ISSUES OF NOT HAVING A DRIVER’S LICENSE AND NO INSURANCE.

HURD WAS BOOKED INTO THE RAY COUNTY JAIL ON A 24-HOUR HOLD.