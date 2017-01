SERVICES FOR 93-YEAR-OLD ROSEMARY BEAR OF JAMESPORT WILL BE AT 10 A.M. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2017, AT THE JAMESPORT BAPTIST CHURCH. VISITATION WILL BE HELD FROM 5-7 P.M. MONDAY, AT THE CHURCH. FRIENDS MAY CALL AFTER 11 A.M. MONDAY, AT MCWILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME IN JAMESPORT.