TRADING POST – WEDNESDAY JANUARY 4

SET OF BRAND NEW TIRES 145 x 12, FOR SMALL JAPANESE PICK UPS, $400 FOR SET OF 4

816-449-5826

2 CYLINDER KUBOTA DIESEL ENGINE 15 HP, STARTS RUNS WELL $800

660-425-1073

LOOKING FOR A HOOD FOR RIDING MOWER STX 30 OR STX 38 WOULD FIT

816-632-2416

H2 OUTSIDE WOOD FURNACE, COMES WITH A COIL, HEATS HOUSE AND WATER, 4 PIECES OF 60 FOOT FLEXIBLE PIPE

816-592-0012….GOWER/PLATTSBURG AREA

FRIGIDAIRE REFRIGERATOR, 66.5″ TALL, NICE BIG FREEZER ON TOP, ICE AND WATER IN DOOR, $200 DELIVERED CHEAPER IF YOU PICK UP

816-344-0507….IN STEWARTSVILLE AREA

CRAFTSMAN SNOW PLOW 12.5 HP, NEW REAR TIRES, NEW BATTERY AND CHAINS $200

816-261-6502

16 BANTY CHICKENS, MOSTLY HENS FEW ROOSTERS, WITH WATER HEATER AND HANGING FEEDER, $85 FOR ALL

816-383-1540