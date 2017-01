JANUARY 16TH 8-12PM AT HY-VEE IN TRENTON. A VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER WILL BE PRESENT TO HELP WITH ANY VA PAPERWORK. VETERANS ARE ASKED TO BRING ALL VA PAPERWORK YOU MAY HAVE, AS WELL AS MILITARY SEPARATION PAPERWORK WITH YOU. ACTIVE MILITARY ARE ALWAYS ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND AND ASK QUESTIONS.

A VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER IS LOCATED IN TRENTON MISSOURI FULL TIME MONDAY-FRIDAY. 8AM TO 5 PM BY CALLING 660-359-2078.