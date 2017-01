CHARLIE FLOHR NAMED D2 COORDINATOR OF THE YEAR

THE POST SEASON HONORS CONTINUE TO ROLL IN FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPION NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL TEAM, THIS TIME AS A COACH TOOK HOME A NATIONAL AWARD.

NORTHWEST FOOTBALL’S OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR CHARLIE FLOHR HAS BEEN NAMED THE 2016 FOOTBALL SCOOP DIVISION II COORDINATOR OF THE YEAR PRESENTE4D BY PRO GRASS.

FLOHR HELPED LEAD THE BEARCATS TO THEIR SECOND STRAIGHT NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2016, THE PROGRAMS RECORD SIXTH TITLE OVERALL.

OVER THE COURSE OF 2016 FLOHR’S BEARCAT OFFENSE LED THE NATION IN RED ZONE EFFICIENCY AT 96.2 PERCENT AND WAS SECOND IN D2 FOOTBALL WITH 348 FIRST DOWNS.

BEARCAT QUARTERBACKS POSTED A COMPLETION PERCENTAGE OF 68.5 PERCENT, BEST IN THE MIAA AND THIRD NATIONALLY. SURPASSING 40 POINTS ON 10 DIFFERENT OCCASIONS, THE NORTHWEST OFFENSE AVERAGED 45.5 POINTS PER GAME, RANKING FIFTH IN THE NCAA. STARTING QUARTERBACK KYLE ZIMMERMAN ENDED THE YEAR SECOND IN HARLON HILL TROPHY VOTING AFTER POSTING 3,763 YARDS AND A 67.8 COMPLETION PERCENTAGE.

THE 2016 BEARCAT OFFENSE HAD 11 PLAYERS EARN ALL-MIAA HONORS INCLUDING ZIMMERMAN BEING NAMED OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR.

FLOHR’S AWARD IS THE THIRD STRAIGHT FOR THE BEARCAT COACHING STAFF AS NEW HEAD COACH, AND FORMER DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, RICH WRIGHT WON THE AWARD FOLLOWING THE 2014 AND 2015 SEASONS.