FORMER ST. JOE SCHOOL SUPER NOW IN ILLINOIS PRISON

FORMER ST. JOSEPH SCHOOL DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT DAN COLGAN REPORTED TO FEDERAL PRISON THIS WEEK TO BEGIN SERVING HIS SENTENCE FOR ILLEGALLY INFLATING HIS RETIREMENT.

TUESDAY COLGAN REPORTED TO AND WAS BOOKED INTO THE FEDERAL CORRECTIONS INSTITUTION IN PEKIN, ILLINOIS WHERE HE BEGAN SERVING A ONE YEAR AND ONE DAY SENTENCE FOR WIRE FRAUD.

PEKIN IS A MEDIUM SECURITY PRISON WITH A MINIMUM SECURITY SATELLITE CAMP, THAT HAS MORE THAN 1,200 INMATES WITH AROUND 300 HOUSED AT THE SATELLITE CAMP.

COLGAN WAS SENTENCED IN NOVEMBER AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO FALSELY REPORTING HIS SALARY TO THE PUBLIC SCHOOL AND EDUCATION EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS OF MISSOURI IN ORDER TO INCREASE HIS RETIREMENT BENEFITS.

THE SCHEME ALLOWED COLGAN TO COLLECT OVER $660,000 IN FRAUDULENT PENSION PAYMENTS OVER A 10-YEAR PERIOD.