IOWA HAS RECEIVED ADDITIONAL LAND TO BE USED FOR CRP

IOWA HAS RECEIVED AN ADDITIONAL 115,000 ACRES THAT CAN BE ENROLLED IN THE CONTINUOUS CONSERVATION RESERVE PROGRAM (CRP) FOR CRITICAL WILDLIFE AND WATER QUALITY EFFORTS. FOR LANDOWNERS WHO HAVE GENERAL CRP CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2017, THIS MAY BE THEIR ONLY OPPORTUNITY TO RE-ENROLL EXISTING CRP BACK INTO THE PROGRAM. IT IS NOT CLEAR WHETHER THERE WILL BE A GENERAL CRP SIGNUP IN 2017. THE STATE ACRES FOR WILDLIFE ENHANCEMENT (SAFE) PROGRAM IS PART OF THE CONTINUOUS CRP PROGRAM WITH THE GOAL OF RESTORING HIGH-PRIORITY WILDLIFE HABITAT TAILORED TO SPECIFIC NEED. SAFE PRACTICES CAN BE USED TO RESTORE HABITAT FOR THREATENED AND ENDANGERED SPECIES, SPECIES THAT HAVE SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT POPULATION DECLINES OR SPECIES THAT PROVIDE SIGNIFICANT SOCIAL OR ECONOMIC VALUE TO THE COMMUNITY. THE IOWA DNR HAS CREATED A WEBPAGE FOR LANDOWNERS TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FEDERAL AND STATE PROGRAMS AVAILABLE TO THEM. THE WEBPAGE INCLUDES A LIST OF DNR STAFF WHO ARE EXPERTS AT CONNECTING LANDOWNERS WITH PROGRAMS AND WRITING LAND MANAGEMENT PLANS THAT BENEFIT THE LANDOWNER, WILDLIFE AND IMPROVE WATER QUALITY. THERE IS ALSO A LINK TO FSA WHERE LANDOWNERS CAN FIND INFORMATION ABOUT THEIR LOCAL FSA OFFICE. THE LANDOWNER ASSISTANCE WEBPAGE IS AT www.iowadnr.gov/crp.