A LATHROP WOMAN SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 29 IN PLATTE COUNTY.

THE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 40-YEAR-OLD LATHROP RESIDENT PATRICIA A. ROSA WAS DRIVING A 2008 FORD EDGE SOUTHBOUND ON I-29 AT THE 19.4 MILE MARKER WHEN SHE LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE AND IT RAN OFF THE ROADWAY WHERE IT HIT A DITCH AND CAME TO REST.

ROSA WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT BUT SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN TO ST. LUKES ON BARRY ROAD BY PLATTE COUNTY EMS.