PRELIMINARY MISSOURI ALTERNATIVE-METHODS DEER HARVEST TOTALS

THE MISSOURI ALTERNATIVE-METHODS PORTION OF THE FALL FIREARMS DEER SEASON CAME TO A CLOSE ON TUESDAY. THE PRELIMINARY DATA FROM THE MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION SHOWS THAT MISSOURI HUNTERS HARVESTED 10,062 DEER. TOP HARVESTING COUNTIES WERE OREGON WITH 262, CALLAWAY WITH 199, AND PIKE COUNTY WITH 195 DEER HARVESTED. THE HARVEST TOTAL IS DOWN FROM LAST YEAR’S HARVEST TOTAL OF 11,078. DURING THE ALTERNATIVE-METHODS PORTION OF THE FIREARM DEER SEASON HUNTERS CAN USE MUZZLE-LOADING FIREARMS, CENTER-FIRE PISTOLS, AIR-POWERED GUNS, BOWS, OR CROSSBOWS. THE STATEWIDE ARCHERY DEER SEASON CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY, JANUARY 15TH.