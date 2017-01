RED CROSS PLEADS FOR DONATIONS DURING EXTREME SHORTAGE

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS SAYS BLOOD DONATIONS ARE NEEDED AFTER A SHORTAGE HAS HIT OUR LISTENING AREA AND BEYOND.

THE ORGANIZATION SAYS BLOOD AND PLATELET DONATIONS ARE DESPERATELY NEEDED AFTER NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER DONORS WERE DOWN BY 37-THOUSAND UNDER THE EXPECTED TURNOUT.

JOE ZYDLO, EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER FOR THE AMERICAN RED CROSS, SAYS THE COMBINATION OF POOR WEATHER, SCHOOL CLOSINGS, AND THE HOLIDAY SEASON ALL CONTRIBUTE TO THE LOW TURNOUT, BUT THE NEED IS THERE ALL YEAR LONG.

OVER 100 BLOOD DRIVES ACROSS THE MIDWEST REGION WERE CANCELED IN DECEMBER DUE TO POOR WEATHER.