SERVICES FOR RICHARD H. COLLINS OF SAINT JOSEPH AND SAVANNAH WILL BE 1 P.M. SATURDAY, MEIERHOFFER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. INTERMENT: BENNETT LANE CEMETERY, SAVANNAH. THE FAMILY WILL GATHER WITH FRIENDS 6-8 P.M. FRIDAY, MEIERHOFFER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. THE FAMILY SUGGESTS MEMORIAL GIFTS TO THE AMERICAN DIABETES FOUNDATION OR AMERICAN CANCER ASSOCIATION.