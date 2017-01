SERVICES FOR 89-YEAR-OLD ROSEMARY D. COOPER OF SAINT JOSEPH WILL BE 10 A.M. SATURDAY, MEIERHOFFER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. INTERMENT: MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. THE FAMILY WILL GATHER WITH FRIENDS ONE HOUR PRIOR TO THE SERVICE, MEIERHOFFER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, THE FAMILY REQUESTS DONATIONS MADE TO WYATT PARK CHRISTIAN CHURCH.