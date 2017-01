ST. JOSEPH WOMAN INJURED IN MORNING I-29 ACCIDENT

A SAINT JOSEPH WOMAN WAS INJURED IN AN ACCIDENT THIS MORNING IN BUCHANAN COUNTY.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED ON SOUTHBOUND I-29, AT EXIT 47 IN SAINT JOSEPH, WHEN A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 54-YEAR-OLD KIM F. PIERCY WAS HEADING SOUTH.

THE PATROL SAYS PIERCY LOST CONTROL OF HER VEHICLE ON THE SNOWY ROAD AND WENT OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF I-29, STRIKING A GUARDRAIL AND OVERTURNING.

PIERCY WAS TAKEN TO MOSAIC LIFE CARE FOR TREATMENT OF MINOR INJURIES.

THE PATROL SAYS PIERCY WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT.