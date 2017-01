STANBERRY TEEN INJURED FOLLOWING AN ACCIDENT WITH A MODOT SNOW PLOW

A STANBERRY TEEN WAS INJURED IN A CAR AND MODOT SNOW PLOW ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY EVENING IN GENTRY COUNTY. THE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS THAT 16 YEAR OLD ABIGAYLE DAVIS OF STANBERRY WAS EASTBOUND IN A CAR AND 28 YEAR OLD DAVID SIMMERMAN OF STANBERRY WAS WESTBOUND IN A MODOT SNOW PLOW TRUCK ON US 136, 2 MILES WEST OF STANBERRY. THE DAVIS VEHICLE BEGAN TO SLIDE ON THE SNOW COVERED ROADWAY, ROTATED COUNTER-CLOCKWISE, CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND STRUCK THE MODOT SNOW PLOW IN THE DRIVERS SIDE FRONT. THE DAVIS VEHICLE CAME TO A REST IN THE WESTBOUND LANE OF US 136 FACING NORTH ON ITS WHEELS. THE MODOT SNOW PLOW CAME TO A REST PARTIALLY ON THE ROADWAY FACING NORTHEAST. DAVIES RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES AND WAS TRANSPORTED BY THE GRAND RIVER AMBULANCE TO NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER IN ALBANY. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 10PM WEDNESDAY EVENING. THE GENTRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND STANBERRY FIRST RESPONDERS ASSISTED THE HIGHWAY PATROL.