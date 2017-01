A TRAFFIC STOP LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN DAVIESS COUNTY ENDED WITH A TEXAS WOMAN UNDER ARREST FOR THREE DRUG CHARGES.

TROOP H OF THE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS ARRESTING 21-YEAR-OLD DALLAS, TEXAS RESIDENT AUTUMN C. THEIN AT 4:39 P.M. IN DAVIESS COUNTY FOR FELONY POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF 10 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

SHE WAS BOOKED INTO THE DAVIESS-DeKALB COUNTRY REGIONAL JAIL ON A 24-HOUR HOLD.