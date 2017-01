TWO ELDERLY EXCELSIOR SPRINGS RESIDENTS HURT IN ONE CAR WRECK

A PAIR OF ELDERLY EXCELSIOR SPRINGS RESIDENTS WERE INJURED IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY EVENING IN CLAY COUNTY.

TROOP A OF THE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS 78-YEAR-OLD EXCELSIOR SPRINGS RESIDENT LAWRENCE M. QUIROZ WAS DRIVING A 2008 FORD F-150 ON U.S. HIGHWAY 69 TWO-TENTHS OF A MILE FROM CAMERON ROAD AT 5:37 P.M. WHEN HIS TRUCK LEFT THE ROADWAY, STRUCK SEVERAL SIGNS AND RAN OVER ROUGH GROUND BEFORE OVER TURNING AND COMING TO REST ON ITS TOP.

QUIROZ WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT AND SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES. HIS PASSENGER 85-YEAR-OLD BONNIE D. BATTAGLER WAS ALSO WEARING A SEAT BELT BUT SUFFERED MODERATE INJURIES.

BOTH WERE TAKEN BY EXCELSIOR EMS TO LIBERTY HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.