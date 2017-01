BUCHANAN COUNTY NURSE PLEADS GUILTY TO DRUG CHARGE

A NURSE PLEADED GUILTY THURSDAY IN BUCHANAN COUNTY COURT TO STEALING SYNTHETIC OPOIDS.

REPORTS SAY 38-YEAR-OLD KIMBERLY WICKHAM PLEADED GUILTY THURSDAY IN BUCHANAN COUNTY COURT TO POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

AS PART OF THE PLEA, NO OTHER CHARGES WERE FILED.

COURT REPORTS SAY WICKHAM ADMITTED TO STEALING PATCHES OF FENTANYL WHILE ATTENDING TO A HOME PATIENT.

AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT, WICKHAM WORKED IN AN EMERGENCY ROOM POSITION AT MOSAIC LIFE CARE.

WICKHAM FACES A POSSIBLE CHARGE OF SEVEN YEARS IN PRISON AND A FINE OF UP TO 10-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

SHE REMAINS FREE AFTER POSTING 500 DOLLARS OF A FIVE-THOUSAND DOLLAR HYBRID BOND.