EXCELSIOR SPRINGS WOMAN HURT IN HEAD TO HEAD CRASH

AN EXCELSIOR SPRINGS WOMAN SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES AFTER A HEAD TO HEAD CRASH THURSDAY MORNING IN CLAY COUNTY.

ACCORDING TO THE REPORT FROM TROOP A OF THE HIGHWAY PATROL 47-YEAR-OLD STEPHANIE R. PONSE WAS DRIVING A 2005 JEEP LIBERTY ON NORTHBOUND INTERSTATE 35 AT THE 14 MILE MARKER AT ABOUT 10:24 A.M. WHEN HER JEEP BEGAN TO SLIDE AND ENTERED THE RIGHT LANE.

THAT’S WHERE IT WAS STRUCK HEAD ON BY A 2003 TOYOTA TUNDRA BEING DRIVEN BY 73-YEAR-OLD RICHARD HAUBREN.

BOTH INDIVIDUALS WERE WEARING SEAT BELTS, AND HAUBREN WAS UNINJURED. HOWEVER PONSE SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO LIBERTY HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.