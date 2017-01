LAMONI RESIDENT KILLED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A LAMONI RESIDENT WAS DIED IN AN ACCIDENT IN DECATUR COUNTY THURSDAY EVENING. THE IOWA STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS THAT 66 YEAR OLD ROBERT HYNDEN OF LAMONI WAS DRIVING WEST ON MAIN STREET IN LAMONI, WHEN HE SUFFERED A MEDICAL EMERGENCY. HYNDEN LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE AND STRUCK A VEHICLE, DRIVEN BY 33 YEAR OLD PETER VOGEL OF LAMONI, THAT WAS DRIVING EAST ON MAIN STREET. AFTER MAKING CONTACT WITH THE VOGEL VEHICLE, THE HYNDEN VEHICLE LEFT THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A BUILDING AT 110 SOUTH LINDEN STREET. HYNDEN WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. VOGEL HAD NO REPORTED INJURIES. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 5:45PM THURSDAY EVENING. THE LAMONI POLICE DEPARTMENT ASSISTED THE IOWA STATE HIGHWAY PATROL.