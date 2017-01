NCMC HOLIDAY HOOPS ALL-STAR TEAM

FOR THE 2nd YEAR AN ALL-STAR TEAM HAS BEEN SELECTED OF THE TEAMS THAT TOOK PART IN THE NCMC HOLIDAY HOOPS GAMES.

FOR THE PURPOSES OF CHOOSING A TEAM ONLY THE PLAY AT NCMC WAS CONSIDERED FOR VOTING.

BOYS TEAM:

JAI BIJECK, DES MOINES NORTH

TYREKE LOCURE, DES MOINES NORTH

JETT SIMMONS, GALLATIN

JAKE SALISBURY, GRAIN VALLEY

RYAN LAYMAN, HARDIN CENTRAL

TANNER SCHILLING, KIRKSVILLE

JACKSON GOLIGHTLY, MARYVILLE

JOHN ZIMMERMAN, MARYVILLE

ARINZE MGBEMENA, O’HARA

LATROY HARPER, PENNEY OF HAMILTON

JARAN RICHMAN, PENNEY OF HAMILTON

CRAIG LEWIS, WINSTON

GIRLS TEAM:

WHITNEY CLAMPITT, CHILLICOTHE

HAILEY BURROWS, GILMAN CITY

SABRINA HUDDLESTON, HIGBEE

ANNIKA HUITT, LATHROP

PEYTON CRAIG, NORTH HARRISON

ALLISON MOORE, PARIS

TRACE MOSBY, SMITHVILLE

LEXI MOES, SMITHVILLE

KAYLIE CAMPBELL, SOUTHWEST LIVINGSTON

ONA FURST, SOUTHWEST LIVINGSTON

JAELYN HAGGARD, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL

WHITLEY RICHMAN, TRENTON

EACH HONOREE WILL RECEIVE A SPECIALLY DESIGNED PATCH SUITABLE FOR DISPLAY ON THEIR LETTER JACKET COMMEMORATING THE 2016 HOLIDAY HOOPS SELECTION.