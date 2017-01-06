Pet of the Week – Bonnie

“Hi”, my name is Bonnie and I’m a 1 year old Shepard/Terrier mix. I came to the Puppies for Parole program at CRCC to learn basic obedience and manners. I’m a loving dog that really enjoys people and I bond to my handlers. I love and cuddles and other animals.. I am already fixed, house trained and up to date with shots. I do have a limp but I have had surgery on my hip and am all better. It does not slow me down. I love kids and would do best in a family home.

To adopt Bonnie, go to www.adoptapet.com and type in the Cameron Zip Code, 64429. Or, if you prefer, you can call Kathy at (816) 752-2295. Thanks to all our listeners, and especially Cameron Veterinary Clinic for the GREAT response to the program!