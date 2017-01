SMITHVILLE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM SET TO GIVE BACK WITH CLINIC AT CITY UNION MISSION

THE SMITHVILLE WARRIORS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM SPENT THURSDAY NIGHT FACING A TOUGH TEST IN THE BENTON CARDINALS. SATURDAY THEY WILL BE BUSY HELPING OTHERS WHO ARE TAKING ON A MUCH TOUGHER OPPONENT.

THE WARRIORS WILL BE SPENDING THEIR SATURDAY HOSTING A YOUTH CLINIC FOR ELEMENTARY AGE CHILDREN AT THE CITY UNION MISSION HOMELESS SHELTER IN KANSAS CITY.

ONE YEAR AGO THE WARRIORS SPENT A DAY PERFORMING A SERVICE PROJECT HELPING CITY UNION MISSION BY CLEARING A ROOM THAT WAS FULL OF ROCKS, BRICK AND DEBRIS FROM THE TOP OF THE MEN’S BUILDING ALL THE WAY DOWN TO THE CURB ON THE STREET BELOW.

AFTER A DAY OF WORK AND VISITING WITH SOME OF THE CITY UNION MISSION CLIENTS ABOUT MAKING SMART LIFE CHOICES, THE TEAM LEARNED FROM COORDINATOR ELLIOTT LAHN ABOUT THEIR FAMILY SHELTER AND GYM. FROM THEIR HEAD COACH BRADY HAMMOND HAD THE IDEA TO RETURN THIS WINTER AND PUT ON A BASKETBALL CLINIC FOR THE CHILDREN UNFORTUNATE ENOUGH TO FIND THEMSELVES IN A TOUGH SITUATION.

IN AN EMAIL COACH HAMMOND SAID LAST YEAR’S EXPERIENCE “GAVE ME THE IDEA OF HOSTING A FREE BASKETBALL CLINIC FOR THE KIDS OF THE SHELTER AS A WAY TO BENEFIT THE KIDS AS WELL AS A WAY TO TEACH MY PLAYERS ABOUT LEADERSHIP AND SERVICE. I BELIEVE THE KIDS ARE VERY EXCITED ABOUT IT. I KNOW I AM! POSSIBLY GOING TO BE ONE OF THE MOST SIGNIFICANT DAYS OF OUR ENTIRE SEASON.”

THE SMITHVILLE WARRIORS WILL CONDUCT THEIR BASKETBALL CLINIC AT CITY UNION MISSION AT 1210 WABASH IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI ON SATURDAY FROM 9:30 UNTIL 1130 A.M.