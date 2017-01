A TRENTON WOMAN HAS BEEN NAMED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF NORTHWEST MISSOURI.

REPORTS THIS WEEK SAY CARA MCCLELLAN HAS BEEN ELECTED TO THE BOARD.

MCCLELLAN LIVES ON A FARM NEAR CHULA AND HAS WORKS AS AN AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AGENT.

THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF NORTHWEST MISSOURI SERVES 18 COUNTIES WITH PHILANTHROPY AND CHARITY.