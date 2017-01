TRIFECTA OF FELONIES FOR KC MAN

A KANSAS CITY MAN HIT A TRIFECTA OF FELONIES THURSDAY MORNING WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED BY THE HIGHWAY PATROL.

ACCORDING TO THE ONLINE ARREST REPORT 38-YEAR-OLD KANSAS CITY RESIDENT ROBERT W. McNUTT WAS ARRESTED AT 8 A.M. THURSDAY IN CLINTON COUNTY ON CHARGES OF FELONY TAMPERING WITH A MOTOR VEHICLE IN THE 1st DEGREE, FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, FELONY RESISTING ARREST AND CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT DRIVING.

McNUTT WAS BOOKED INTO THE CLINTON COUNTY JAIL ON A 24-HOUR HOLD TO AWAIT FORMAL CHARGES.