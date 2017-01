A SAINT JOSEPH MAN CHARGED WITH PARENTAL KIDNAPPING IS SET TO APPEAR IN DAVIESS COUNTY COURT TUESDAY.

32-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY DAVIS ALLEGEDLY FAILED TO RETURN HIS SEVEN YEAR OLD SON, SETH, AFTER A DECEMBER WEEKEND VISITATION.

THE TWO WERE FOUND OVER A WEEK LATER IN BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS.

DAVIS FACES AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE OF CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT OF A MINOR CHILD.

HIS BOND IS SET AT 15-THOUSAND DOLLARS.