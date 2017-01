72 YEAR OLD BENNY MICHAEL IRVIN OF BETHANY DIED ON FRIDAY. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE MARY, SON TRAVIS IRVIN, BROTHER MARK AND WIFE JOAN IRVIN, AND 5 GRANDCHILDREN.

MEMORIAL SERVICES WITH MILITARY RITES FOR 72 YEAR OLD BENNY MICHAEL IRVIN OF BETHANY WILL BE AT 2PM SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT THE ROBERSON FUNERAL HOME IN BETHANY. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS FROM 1 TO 2PM SATURDAY AT THE FUNERAL HOME. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS CAN BE MADE TO THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION AND/OR THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY IN CARE OF THE FUNERAL HOME. ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE LEFT AT www.robersonfuneralhome.com.