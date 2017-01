BUSY SUNDAY FOR HIGHWAY PATROL ARRESTS

TROOP H OF THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL HAD A BUSY SUNDAY AS IT RELATES TO ARRESTS, AS THE TROOP REPORTS MAKING FIVE ARRESTS ON VARIOUS OFFENSES.

THE FIRST OF THE ARRESTS WAS AT 7:03 A.M. WHEN 25-YEAR-OLD ST. JOSEPH RESIDENT COURTNEY R. HECKER WAS ARRESTED ON A PLATTE COUNTY MISADEMEANOIR WARRANT FOR FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC DEVICE, A ST. JOSEPH MUNICIPAL WARRANT FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR ON A DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED/REVOKED CHARGE, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED AND LITTERING.

SHE WAS BOOKED INTO THE BUCHANAN COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER TO AWAIT BOND.

JUST FIVE MINUTES LATER TROOPERS IN CLINTON COUNTY ARRESTED 41-YEAR-OLD KANSAS CITY RESIDENT LESLEY M. DEAN ON A JACKSON COUNTY WARRANT FOR FELONY FAILURE TO APPEAR ON A CAHRGE OF POSESSING DANGEROUS DRUGS. SHE WAS BOOKED INTO THE CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO AWAIT BOND.

AT 1:02 P.M. SUNDAY AFTERNOON ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA RESIDENT PAUL T. MOCK WAS ARRESTED FOR CLASS D FELONY DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED AND SPEEDING AT A RATE OF 110 MILES PER HOUR IN A 70 MILES PER HOUR ZONE. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE HARRISON COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER ON A 24-HOUR HOLD.

AT 5:15 P.M. A NODAWAY COUNTY TRAFFIC STOP LED TO THE ARREST OF 39-YEAR-OLD ST. JOE RESIDENT JEREMY L. MARTIN ON A NODAWAY COUNTY FAILURE TO APPEAR WARRANT ON AN ORIGINAL CHARGE OF WITHIN 24 HOURS KNOWING//RECKLESSLY PURCHASE/RECEIVE/ACQUIRING 3 6/10 GRAMS OF DRUG PRODUCTS CONTAINING METHAMPHETIMEINE PERCURSEORS, SPEEDING AND NOT HAVING A VALID LICENSE.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WHERE HE IS BEING HELD WITHOUT BOND.

THE LAST ARREST TOOK PLACE AT 9:25 P.M. IN ATCHISON COUNTY WHEN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA RESIDENT 28-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY L. PABON ORTEGA WAS ARRESTED FOR A MISDEMEANOR PLATTE COUNTY WARRANT FOR A LOG BOOK VIOLATION. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE PLATTE COUNTY SHERIFF’;S OFFICE TO AWAIT BOND.