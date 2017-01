A LAWSON MAN IS FACING A FELONY DRUG CHARGES AFTER HIS ARREST IN RAY COUNTY SUNDAY.

THE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 61-YEAR-OLD LAWSON RESIDENT BRANDON J. HILL WAS ARRESTED AT 10:35 A.M. SUNDAY FOR FELONY DELIVERY OF 35 GRAMS OR LESS OF MARIJUANA OR SYNTHETIC CANNABINOID, FELONY UNLAWFUL USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, EXCEEDING THE POSTED SPEED LIMIT AND NOT HAVING INSURANCE.

HILL WAS BOOKED INTO THE RAY COUNTY JAIL ON A 24-HOUR HOLD.