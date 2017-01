78 YEAR OLD ROBERT LEE BALDWIN SR OF BROOKFIELD DIED ON WEDNESDAY. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS FORMER WIFE ROSE, CHILDREN MARNA ROSE AND HUSBAND DAVID ORTIZ OF LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, THOMAS CLARK BLADWIN OF SUMMERVILLE, SC, ROBERT LEE “HOSS” JR AND WIFE ANDREA BLADWIN OF YELM, WA, SISTERS VERA CARSON OF WAUPAN, WI, RITA ZEORNESS OF TURNEY, MO, BROTHER JOHN EDWARD BLADWIN OF SEALE, AL, 6 GRANDCHILDREN, 4 STEP-GRANDCHILDREN, 4 GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN, NUMEROUS NIECES, NEPHEWS, AND FRIENDS.

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR 78 YEAR OLD ROBERT LEE BALDWIN SR OF BROOKFIELD WILL BE AT 1PM THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT THE ROBERSON FUNERAL HOME IN BETHANY. BURIAL WITH MILITRAY RITES WILL FOLLOW AT THE GLAZE CEMETERY IN CAINSVILLE. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS FROM NOON TO 1PM THURSDAY AT THE FUNERAL HOME. ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE LEFT AT www.robersonfuneralhome.com.