SAINT JOSEPH POLICE ARE SEEKING TWO SUSPECTS AFTER A SUNDAY EVENING ROBBERY.

POLICE SAY TWO MASKED MEN ENTERED THE DOLLAR GENERAL STORE ON SOUTH 22ND STREET AROUND 10:00 SUNDAY EVENING.

THE TWO MEN DISPLAYED A GUN, DEMANDED MONEY, AND LEFT ON FOOT WITH AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF CASH.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE SUSPECTS OR THE INCIDENT IS ASKED TO CALL THE TIPS HOTLINE AT 816-238-TIPS.