FUNERAL SERVICES FOR 58 YEAR OLD VICKI ELAINE COLE OF MAYSVILLE, FORMERLY OF HAMILTON WILL BE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT 2PM AT THE TURNER FUNERAL HOME IN MAYSVILLE, WITH BURIAL IN THE HILLAND CEMETERY IN HAMILTON. VISITATION WILL BE FROM 6 TO 8PM WEDNESDAY EVENING AT THE FUNERAL HOME. ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE LEFT AT www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.