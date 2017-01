THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF NORTHWEST MISSOURI WILL HOLD ITS ANNUAL EVENT NEXT MONTH.

THE EVENT IS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10, AT THE J.W. JONES STUDENT UNION BALLROOM ON THE NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE CAMPUS.

AUTHOR AND C-E-O, RON DRAKE, WILL BE THE GUEST SPEAKER.

DOORS OPEN AT 8:15 A.M., WITH BREAKFAST AT 8:30, AND THE PROGRAM AT 9:00.

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED AND ARE 30 DOLLARS PER PERSON.

MORE INFORMATION AVAILABLE AT CFNWMO.ORG.