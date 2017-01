DAVIS CASES CONTINUED

THE ST. JOSEPH MAN WHO LED AUTHORITIES ON A 10 DAY MAN HUNT AFTER FAILING TO RETURN HIS SEVEN YEAR OLD SON AFTER VISITATION MADE HIS FIRST APPEARANCE IN COURT THIS WEEK.

ST. JOSEPH RESIDENT 32-YEAR-OLD SETH DAVIS APPEARED IN DAVIESS COUNTY COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON CHARGES OF PARENTAL KIDNAPPING AND NON-SUPPORT OF A CHILD.

DURING THE HEARING DAVIS WAS APPOINTED A PUBLIC DEFENDER, WHO PROMPTLY REQUESTED BOND REDUCTION FOR THE $15,000 BOND ON THE PARENTAL KIDNAPPING CHARGE AND $8,000 BOND ON THE NON-SUPPORT CHARGE. BOTH WERE DENIED BY JUDGE DAREN ADKINS.

THE PARENTAL KIDNAPPING CASE HAS BEEN CONTINUED UNTIL JANUARY 24th AND THE NON-SUPPORT CASE WAS CONTINUED UNTIL FEBRUARY 7th.