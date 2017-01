A HOME IN CHULA IS DESTROYED AFTER A LATE THURSDAY NIGHT FIRE.

CHULA FIRE CREWS SAY THEY WERE CALLED JUST AFTER 11:00 THURSDAY NIGHT IN RESPONSE TO A FIRE IN THE 300 BLOCK OF MANSUR STREET.

THE FIRE DEPARTMENT ARRIVED TO FIND THE SINGLE STORY HOME FULLY ENGULFED.

CREWS WERE ON THE SCENE FOR AROUND FIVE HOURS.

CHILLICOTHE FIRE CREWS WERE CALLED TO ASSIST WITH A PUMPER TRUCK.