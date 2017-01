ICE STORM MOVING IN THIS AFTERNOON

AN ICE STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE LISTENING AUDIENCE BEGINNING AT NOON TODAY AND LASTING THROUGH THROUGH SUNDAY.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS PERIODS OF SIGNIFICANT ICING ARE EXPECTED. THE MOST SIGNIFICANT TIMES OF THE FREEZING RAIN ARE EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING WITH UP TO A QUARTER OF A IN TO A HALF INCH OF ICE POSSIBLE.

AS THIS STORM WILL BEGIN TODAY MOVING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH. IT WILL ALSO SWITCH OVER FROM FREEZING RAIN TO REGULAR LIQUID WATER RAIN FROM SOUTH TO NORTH SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO NIGHT AND TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO REACH INTO THE 50’s ON MONDAY.

TRAVEL WILL BE THE BIGGEST CONCERN AS ACCUMULATING ICE WILL CAUSE THE ROADS TO BECOME DANGEROUSLY SLICK. OTHER CONCERNS INCLUDE THE POSSIBILITY OF POWER OUTAGES AS ICE ACCUMULATES ON POWER LINES AND TREES AND LIMBS THAT ARE NEAR POWER LINES AND ROOFS.

