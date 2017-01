INMATE BUSTED RECEIVING ILLEGAL ITEMS AT COURT

ACCORDING TO A REPORT FORM THE LIVINGSTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, A DEPUTY THIS WEEK WAS ABLE TO CATCH AN INMATE WHO WAS RECEIVING ILLEGAL ITEMS WHILE AT COURT.

ACCORDING TO THE REPORT ON WEDNESDAY JANUARY 11tH A LIVINGSTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY WAS ASSISTING THE DAVEISS-DeKALB REGIONAL JAIL WITH THE ESCORTING OF DETAINEES INTO AND OUT OF THE LIVINGSTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

DURING THIS PROCESS THE DEPUTY WITNESSED A FEMALE KNEAL NEAR THE TRANSPORT VAN AND PICK UP SOMETHING FROM THE GROUND. WHEN CONFRONTE4D ABOUT THE INCIDENT INFORMATION FROM THE DETAINEE MADE IT APPARENT SOMEONE HAD PLACED CONTRABAND IN A TISSUE AND PLACED IT UNDER THE VAN FOR THE DETAINEE TO FIND.

THE CONTRABAND WAS CONFISCATED AND A REPORT ON THE INCIDENT WAS FORWARDED TO THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AND STAFF AT THE DAVEISS-DeKALB COUNTY REGIONAL JAIL WERE ALSO MADE AWARE OF THE INCIDENT.