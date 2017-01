FRIDAY BASKETBALL SCORES

FRIDAY SCOREBOARD

SOUTH HARRISON TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

NE NODAWAY 42 MAYSVILLE 38 7TH PLACE

PUTNAM COUNTY 56 EAST HARRISON 25 CONSOLATION

PRINCETON 59 SOUTH HARRISON 46 3RD PLACE

MERCER 79 NORTH HARRISON 45 CHAMPIONSHIP

BOYS

NORTH HARRISON 47 EAST HARRISON 39 BOYS 7TH PLACE

PRINCETON 60 NE NODAWAY 36 BOYS CONSOLATION

MAYSVILLE 75 PUTNAM COUNTY 64 BOYS 3RD PLACE

MERCER 58 SOUTH HARRISON 46 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

STANBERRY TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

STANBERRY 24 NORTH ANDREW 21 GIRLS CONSOLATION

WORTH COUNTY 58 MOUND CITY 44 BOYS CONSOLATION

KING CITY 43 SOUTH NODAWAY 38 GIRLS 3RD PLACE

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

10AM KING CITY VS JEFFERSON BOYS 3RD PLACE

11;30 JEFFERSON VS MOUND CITY GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

1PM STANBERRY VS NORTH ANDREW BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

OSBORN TOURNAMENT

AT STEWARTSVILLE

4:30 UNION STAR VS DEKALB BOYS CONSOLATION

POLO 52 PATTONSBURG 49 GIRLS 3RD PLACE

POLO 65 PATTONSBURG 42 BOYS 3RD PLACE

AT OSBORN

OSBORN 21 WINSTON GIRLS 14 GIRLS CONSOLATION

WINSTON 82 STEWARTSVILLE 33 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

DEKALB 45 STEWARTSVILLE GIRLS 28 CHAMPIONSHIP

LAWSON TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY SCHEDULIE

GALLATIN 61 RICHMOND 31 GIRLS CONSOLATION

LAWSON 47 WEST PLATTE 32 3RD PLACE

FAIRFAX TOURNAMENT

GIRLS CONSOLATION–SOUTH HOLT WON ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN LOST

BOYS CONSOLATION–ROCKPORT 64 NORTH NODAWAY 55

GIRLS 3RD PLACE –EAST ATCHISON 54 NODAWAY HOLT 49

BOYS 3RD PLACE–ST JOSEPH CHRISTIAN 55 EAST ATCHISON 35

GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP–ROCK 52 NORTH NODAWAY 27

BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP–SOUTH HOLT 59 ‘NODAWAY HOLT 52



MILAN TOURNAMENT

BRASHEAR 55 NOVINGER 53 GIRLS CONSOLATIONGRUNDY COUNTY 60 BRASHEAR 36 BOYS CONSOLATION

GRUNDY COUNTY 64 LINN COUNTY 34 GIRLS 3RD PLACE