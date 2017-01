CHILLICOTHE MAN CHARGED IN 2014 FIREARMS THEFT

A CHILLICOTHE MAN FACES FORMAL CHARGES FOR HIS ALLEGED ROLE IN STEALING FIREARMS.

A PROBABLE CAUSE STATEMENT SAYS 27-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BUCH FACES A CHARGE OF THEFT OF VARIOUS FIREARMS FROM A RESIDENCE IN WHEELING BACK IN AUGUST 2014.

AUTHORITIES SAY BUCH STOLE THE FIREARMS AND WAS LATER CAUGHT BY A WILDLIFE CAMERA.

BUCH ALSO FACES CHARGES OF FELONY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

HE IS CURRENTLY IN CUSTODY WITH BOND SET AT 10-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

COURT DATES FOR BUCH ARE STILL PENDING