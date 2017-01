FUNERAL SERVICES FOR 58 YEAR OLD DENNIS WAYNE BROWN OF SKIDMORE WILL BE SATURDAY MORNING AT 10:30AM AT THE BRAM-DANFELT FUNERAL HOME IN MARYVILLE, WITH BURIAL TO FOLLOW IN THE HILLCREST CEMETERY IN SKIDMORE. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS FROM 6 TO 8PM FRIDAY EVENING AT THE BRAM-DANFELT FUNERAL HOME IN MARYVILLE. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS CAN BE MADE TO THE TRI-C NUTRITION CENTER IN MAITLAND OR THE NODAWAY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER IN MARYVILLE. ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE LEFT AT www.bramfuneralhome.com.